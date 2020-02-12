Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Information and Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that the provincial government will fix the wheat support price only after consultations with the growers.

Speaking at the meeting of a committee set up by the Sindh cabinet to address the issues related to wheat procurement and fixation of wheat support price held here on Tuesday, the provincial information minister said that the Sindh government had always taken care of the growers, and this time, too, the growers would be taken into confidence before fixing the wheat support price.

Sindh Minister for Food & Minority Affairs Hari Ram, Sindh Minister for Agriculture, Muhammad Ismail Rahu, President Sindh Abadgar Board, Abdul Majeed Nazamani, Secretary Culture and other relevant officials of the Agriculture Department attended the meeting.

The minister said the purpose of forming the committee by the Sindh cabinet was to take the growers into confidence before fixing the support price of wheat crop, so that they would not have any complaints later.

The provincial minister said that suggestions by the growers would be presented before the Sindh cabinet after which a decision would be taken.

Abadgar Board President Abdul Majeedd Nizamani thanked the ministers for consulting with them before fixing the wheat price.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah had issued clear directives that whatever decision the Sindh government would take on the issue of wheat price, it should first consult with the growers to see if they had any objections to it.

Provincial Minister for Information said that all matters related to the procurement and price of wheat would be resolved smoothly and swiftly.

Nasir speaks at Iranian Consulate:

Nasir said that relations between Iran and Pakistan had stood the tests of time and were very strong. The minister said that these two countries were as close as brothers.

He said this while addressing a ceremony held here at the Iranian Consulate to celebrate 41 years of Islamic revolution.

He praised Ahmad Mohammadi, the Consul General of the Islamic Republic of Iran, saying that his efforts for bringing together Muslim scholars of different sects under one roof were very commendable.

The provincial minister said that whenever it came to religion of Islam, all Muslim scholars are on one page and together. “With such unity and togetherness, we have to give a clear message to all those forces who oppose Islam,” he said.