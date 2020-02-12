Share:

LAHORE - The Annual Sports Day of Hamayat-e-Islam College for Women New Garden Town was held here on Tuesday. A great number of students took part in different games including 100m race, sack race, chaati race, aerobics, hurdle race, tug-of-war, musical chair and others. Speaking on the occasion, chief guest former MPA Mian M Munir said: “Besides curricular and co-curricular activities, the extra-curricular activities are also very essential for a healthy body and mind. Sports not only bring fitness among the students but also improve their self-confidence.” College Principal Mrs. Shahnaz Mazar said promoting sports among the students is college’s one of the top priorities. “The top performers will be given away prizes and certificates.”