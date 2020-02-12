Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday summoned Chief Commissioner and IGP Islamabad on February 17, the next of hearing in a bail petition of the 23 activists arrested by the Islamabad police for protesting in front of the National Press Club against the detention of Pakistan Tahaffuz Movement leaders last week. A single bench of IHC comprising Chief Justice of IHC Justice Athar Minallah also directed both the officials to submit their respective affidavits explaining the actions taken against the petitioners. The court also directed the Attorney General for Pakistan and the Advocate General, Islamabad Capital Territory, to assist this court in the matter. The court also directed that till the next date fixed no adverse action shall be taken against the petitioners. The court observed that a constitutional court cannot turn a blind eye to arbitrary actions of the officials in the Capital of Pakistan having the effect of blatantly violating the fundamental rights of the citizens guaranteed under the constitution.