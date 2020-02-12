Share:

ISLAMABAD - Ijaz-ur-Rehman and M Hussain Chatta were unanimously elected as President and Secretary of Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation (PTBF) for a term of next four years. The elections were held under the supervision of a three-member election committee including Chairman Ch Ahmed Nadeem Akbar and members Col Kamran Janjua and M Hassan, said a press release issued here. Other office-bearers include Senior Vice President Kh Ahmed Mustaqeen (Sindh); Vice Presidents Aleem Agha (Sindh) and Saleem Baig (Punjab); Joint Secretaries Shabbir Lashkar (Sindh) and Noreen Ghaffar (Punjab); Finance Secretary Shakeel Khan (KP) and Information Secretary Tanveer Ahmed Khan. The five members executive committee comprises M Hussain (AJK), Asif Orakezai (KP), Ghulam Muhammad (Balochistan), Sajjad Shiggri (Gilgit-Baltistan) and Malik Liaquat (Punjab). Meanwhile Ch Ahmed has been appointed as PTBF Director Operations.