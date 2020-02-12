Share:

Hafiz Saeed, a cleric accused as alleged mastermind behind acts of violence has been arrested. ATC judge Arshad Hussain Bhatta announced the verdict.

Crackdowns by the government time and again were launched on his organisation Lashkar-i-Taiba (LeT) and its charity wing, Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD), due to mounting international pressure.

A Lahore anti-terrorism court convicted the Jamatud Dawa leader Hafiz Saeed in two terror-financing cases on Wednesday. The court has instructed authorities to keep Saeed under custody until further orders are issued.

The court verdict ordered a prison sentence of five and a half years and a fine of Rs15,000 in each case. The terror financing cases were filed by the Counter-Terrorism Department's (CTD) Lahore and Gujranwala chapters.

Section 11H deals with matter of fundraising for the purpose of terrorism. Furthermore, 11-I is about the use and possession of money or other property for terrorism, 11-J relates to funding arrangements which result in money being made available for terrorism, while 11-K relates to money laundering.

Hafiz Saaed's lawyer Imran Gill told media that his client, Saeed, is nominated in multiple cases pertaining to money laundering, terror financing and land grabbing. The court found Hafiz Saeed guilty of “being part of a banned terrorist outfit” and for “having illegal property”

The court had reserved its verdicts in the two cases on February 6. During the trial of both cases, the court recorded the statements of 23 witnesses.