MIRPURKHAS - Managing Trustee and Muhammad Medical College Principal Dr Syed Razi Muhammad has said that doctors should be honest in their profession by ensuring quality treatment to their patients. He added that a good doctor was firstly a good citizen, who gives respect to each and every person, and is devoid of any greed. He was speaking at a ceremony held here at Syeda Razia Yar Muhammad Memorial Hall on Tuesday to welcome the first batch of Muhammad Dental College. The function was attended by students and their parents, besides MPA Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah, Principal dental college Dr Noor Ahmed Khoso, Vice Principal Dr Shamsul Aarfeen, Khizar Hayat Advocate, Professor Habibur Rehman Chohan, Director Admin Dr Nadeem Iqbal. Razi further said that attitude of the doctors should be such that patients as well as their attendants felt comfortable. He said that 50 students had been admitted in BDS that was first batch and hoped that they would excel in their academic careers. He said that opportunities for academic and non-academic activities would be available to the students here during their education.