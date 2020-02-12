Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed the Board of Revenue (BoR) to give 1,500 more acres of land to the Dhabeji Special Economic Zone (SEZ)- a CPEC priority project, which presently stretches over 1,530 acres and transfer the title of the land to the SEZ so that development of infrastructure could be started.

He said that Dhabeji SEZ would open new vistas of development and prosperity in the province by generating number of economic activities and creating a large number of employment opportunities for skilled as well as unskilled people. “I have continuously struggled to achieve the approval of Dhabeji SEZ and finally got it for the people of the province,” the CM said.

He was presiding over a meeting held here at the CM House on Tuesday on Dhabeji Special Economic Zone. The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, SMBR Qazi Shahid Pervez, PSCM Sajid Jamal Abro, Secretary Investment Najam Shah, Secretary Mines & Mineral Zulfiqar Shah, Secretary Works Imran Atta Soomro, Commissioner Hyderabad Abbas Baloch, DG PPP Unit Khalid Shaikh, MD Water Board Asadullah Khan, PD K-IV Asad Zamin and other concerned officers.

Briefing the chief minister, the chief secretary said that the critical issues were land transfer, construction of connecting roads, provision of electricity, provision of water to people at their doorstep, provision of gas and cancellation of mining leases issued there.

The SMBR told the meeting that 1530 acres of land have been reserved for the economic zone At this the chief minister directed him to provide another 1500 acres along the reserved land so that Dhabeji Special Economic Zone could be established over an area of 3000 acres.

Secretary Investment Najam Shah told the chief minister that international tenders for development of Dhabeji SEZ has have been invited and would be opened on April 20,2020.