ISLAMABAD - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) is facing the shortage of experienced officers and sought the services of senior level police officers who have experience in white collar crimes investigations on deputation basis, The Nation has learnt it reliably. The NAB headquarters wrote a letter to Secretary Establishment Division on December 3rd, 2019 with the subject of request for provision of panels of BS-19 and BS-20 officers for selection of suitable officers for the postings in NAB on deputation basis.

Well placed sources told The Nation that Establishment Divisin ignored the request of national anti-corruption watchdog regarding senior police officers transfer and even it did not forward a single name of officers in this regard.

NAB letter states: “ National Accountability Bureau, the apex anti corruption organisation of Pakistan is striving hard for efficient performance of its functions so as to fulfill its vision of making the country free from corruption and corrupt practices. In order to accomplish the aforementioned task which is also a national cause, this Bureau urgently requires the services of BS-19 and BS-20 officers of the rank of SSP/DIG, having sufficient experience in white collar crimes investigation for their posting in NAB against equivalent posts, on reputation basis in NAB (HQ), Islamabad and its regional offices. It is ,therefore, requested to kindly forward a panel of BS-19 and 20 officers for their selection and posting in NAB for an initial period of three years on deportation basis, on standard terms and conditions in the public interest.”

The copy of the letter has also been sent to Inspector Generals of Police of all four provinces.

Talking to The Nation, a senior officer said that Establishment Division had received a letter from NAB and a meeting was also held in this regard but it did not reply to Bureau so far.

He said that actually most of officers in Establishment Division are on Officer on Special Duty and facing inquiries and other reasons. He said that OSD officers in Establishment Division do not match the requirement of NAB. Earlier, the federal government had posted senior police officer Hussain Asghar as Deputy Chairman NAB.

Later the Federal government appointed him as the head of the high-powered commission formed by Prime Minister Imran Khan to probe the debt accumulated by the country during the last 10 years of civilian rule.