LAHORE - The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) on Tuesday initiated inquiry against its four officials for issuing national identity cards (NICs) to 11 Afghan citizens.

The NADRA officials said that a high-level inquiry was launched against an assistant director and three other officials after an inquiry found their involvement in issuing more than one national identity cards to the Afghan citizens.

Those who possessed these cards were issued notices in December 2019 and after they failed to respond, their cards were cancelled.

In December 2018, Senator Talha Mehmood revealed that an Afghan intelligence personnel was issued a computerized national identity card (CNIC) by National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra).

As per details, the awstrucking information was shared by the Senator after a meeting of the cabinet secretariat committee of Senate.

Briefing the media, the Senator unveiled, “Hundreds of Tajik and Afghan citizens have been issued green identity cards in Pakistan and the passports of those foreigners have visas of India as well.” The Senate committee had handed over a list of such foreigners possessing Pakistani identity cards to the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and a report had been sought on the matter, Talha said.

Over 150 Pakistani CNICs of Tajik citizens were recovered from Lahore which had been blocked by Nadra, nevertheless, any proper action has not been taken by the Nadra officials so far.