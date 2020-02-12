Share:

LOS ANGELES-Nicki Minaj was ‘’bullied’’ into releasing her new single.

The 37-year-old rapper has quipped that she was forced to release her new song ‘Yikes’ last week after playing a snippet of it for fans on social media, which went down a storm with her loyal Barbies. Writing in a Twitter Q&A when asked why she decided to release the song, she shared: ‘’I was playing a snippet for my crazy fans & they made me put it out. They are bullies.

I only had one verse done. The label bullied me too. I’ve been bullied.’’

And the ‘Superbass’ hitmaker has opened up about how she came up with the song, admitting she had to rush to finish it after fans couldn’t get enough of the hit song.

Sharing the process on social media, she added: ‘’I made up the hook with no [lyrics written on] paper.

‘’Just freestyled in the booth because I loved the beat. so the yikes part is me hearing the beat for the very first time. The verses I wrote down. The outro was a freestyle.’’

Meanwhile, Nicki previously revealed she wanted to be ‘’aggressive’’ for the whole song and pay homage to the sound loved by all her fans.