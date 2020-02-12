Share:

LAHORE - Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Parvez Elahi Tuesday visited the residence of Chairman, Pakistan Ulema Council and Chairman Mutahidda Board Punjab Maulana Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi and offered condolence with his family members over demise of his mother.

He also offered “fateha khwani” for the departed soul and said “we share your sorrow and grief.” On this occasion, Provincial Minerals Minister Hafiz Ammar Yasir and Ch Rasikh Elahi were also present whereas Allama Zubair Abid, Maulana Usman Butt, Maulana Aslam Siddiqui, Sahibzada Abdul Qayyum Farooqui and Qari Abdul Hakim Athar were also present.

Talking on the occasion, Ch Parvez Elahi said that our everything was devoted for Namoos-e-Risalat, Ahle Bait and Sahaba Karam, there could be no compromise whatsoever in this regard, Punjab Assembly has passed the bill and banned publication, sale of books and material and uploading on social media in Pakistan consisting the blasphemy, matter against Ahl-e-Bait and Sahaba Karam and against Ideology of Pakistan. Maulana Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi felicitated Ch Parvez Elahi on legislation regarding Namoos-e-Risalat and said that your family deserved congratulations on its contribution to this work.

Paying tributes to Provincial Minister Hafiz Ammar Yasir presenting a resolution on presenting a resolution about Namoos-e-Risalat, he said that that Mutahidda Punjab Board fully supports the bill passed in the Assembly and strict punishment for publication of material amounting to blasphemy and anti-Pakistan and its uploading on social media.