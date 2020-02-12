Share:

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Min­ister Mahmood Khan has stated that all cabinet members have been tasked with formulation of short, mid and long term develop­mental goals, policies and reforms for their respective departments whose implementation will be en­sured at every cost.

While presiding over a meet­ing of all administrative secretar­ies committee at Cabinet Room Civil Secretariat Peshawar here on Tuesday, the chief minister clari­fied that people of Khyber Pak­htunkhwa had elected Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf for the second consecutive term with two third majority in the province keeping in view their performance, pub­lic friendly policies, initiatives for good governance and efforts for the establishment of welfare state. He made it clear that the provincial government would not tolerate any negligence in public service delivery directing the secretaries to initiate legal action against all incompetent officers and those in­volved in malpractices.

He stated that merit and trans­parency would be ensured at ev­ery cost and only those officers would be appointed on important positions having efficient and honest track record. Mahmood also directed that every depart­ment should formulate effective communication strategy to inform public about the initiatives and projects of the provincial govern­ment so that they may be able to benefit from them.

He also directed the communi­cation and works department to undertake pragmatic measures to root out the practice of commis­sions completely. The chief minis­ter stated that every department should focus on digitisation of the government businesses and routine file work which would help in mak­ing the system more efficient and ensure timely service delivery by rooting out delays.

“All developmental projects in the merged districts should be prioritised to provide immediate relief and facilities to the public who have been left out from the developmental process since the past many decades. Special focus should also be given to admin­istrative matters in the merged districts and shuffling of clerical and supporting staff, who have been working against their posi­tions from last many years, should also be ensured,” he added. With regards to the laws enacted by the provincial government, the chief minister directed the chief secre­tary to form a committee for the purpose of making rules and pres­ent recommendations within one month time.

GEN SALEEM BAJWA, MAH­MOOD DISCUSS DEVELOPMEN­TAL PROJECTS

China-Pakistan Economic Cor­ridor (CPEC) Authority Chairman Lt Gen (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa called Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan at Chief Minister Secretariat Peshawar, in which detailed deliberations were held on the provincial govern­ment developmental projects, in­cluding CPEC. The chief minister stated that the provincial govern­ment was undertaking efforts for the financial self sustainability of the province, for which numerous measures had been undertaken to attract investors, promote indus­trialisation and make the province a tourist hub. The chief minister clarified that KP was destined to become a centre for regional trade and commerce activities. The completion of Peshawar to DI Khan Expressway, Swat Motorway Phase II and Chakdara to Gilgit via Shandoor route would not only help in strengthening communi­cation networks in the province but would also provide greater employment opportunities to the locals. He further stated that Shan­door route would also be estab­lished as an alternate CPEC route.

Mahmood stated that wheeling of electricity to local industries will attract investors by providing them with cheap electricity there­by increasing the revenue genera­tion of the province.

He clarified that the inclusion of Chashma Right Bank Lift Canal Project in CPEC was a landmark achievement of the incumbent provincial government which would help in poverty alleviation of the southern districts of the province.