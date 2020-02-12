Share:

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said Wednesday the opposition parties were protesting for their political gains, not for people.

In a series of tweets, she said the protest by opposition parties in front of Parliament House was nothing more than cry over their political deprivations.

The Special Assistant said these protesting people were the criminals, who have plunged the country into poverty, debt and high inflation. She said they have concern for their corruption and rule and have no sympathies with people.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said these people during their rule deprived people of their future and the nation has been suffering due to their corruption.