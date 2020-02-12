Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday directed the Foreign Office to stay in contact with the Pakistani students stuck in virus-hit Wuhan, the province of China, and keep updating their families about their health.

The prime minister passed these directives during a meeting held with Special Assistant to PM (SAPM) on Health Dr. Zafar Mirza and SAPM on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari here.

The meeting was also attended by Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood.

The PM inquired about the Pakistani nationals stuck in China especially the students in Wuhan and got a detailed briefing on health situation of the students there.

He directed the foreign secretary to continuously remain in contact with the Pakistani students and also facilitate their families in connecting with them.

SAPM on Health Dr. Zafar Mirza also briefed the PM on the current situation of Coronavirus and preventive measures taken by the Ministry of National Health Services (NHS).

Meanwhile, the National Institute of Health (NIH), has started a training on Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) and Waste Management for the medical and paramedic staff at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) hospital, Islamabad.

This training aims to enhance the skills and improve the capacity of the staff of PIMS hospital engaged in response and management of “2019-nCov” novel Coronavirus suspected patients.

Executive Director of National Institute of Health, Maj. Gen. Prof. Aamer Ikram said that these trainings will achieve the highest level of effectiveness in the response to the Coronavirus.

The government on Monday had started considering the option of evacuating Pakistani students stranded in China.

Dr. Zafar Mirza, Syed Zulfiqar Bukhari and Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing had held a meeting here to discuss the issues of Pakistani nationals stuck in China.

Both the SAPMs also held a video conference with Pakistani students in China to talk about the issues they are facing there and to take their opinion.

A statement released by the Ministry of National Health Services (NHS) quoted Dr. Zafar Mirza as having said, “We are reviewing all aspects of the issue and monitoring the situation round the clock ‘if needed’ we will not waste a single moment in evacuating our students.”

He also said that a detailed discussion was held with the Chinese ambassador and every effort is being made to facilitate the students.

He added that the Pakistan embassy in China and the Chinese government stand with Pakistani students and will take a decision in this regard.

However, Mirza said that at the moment the Chinese government has not allowed anyone to enter or leave Hubei province. He also said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has issued special instructions to look after the Pakistani students in China and every effort is being made to facilitate the students.

He said that in a meeting with the Chinese ambassador especially the issues of Pakistani students in Wuhan were facing discussed.