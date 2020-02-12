Share:

Rawalpindi-Police on Tuesday arrested a man for making a bogus call about a dacoity of Rs0.6 million in Waris Khan area, informed a police spokesman.

A case was also registered against the bogus caller identified as Junaid Khan on orders of City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas, he said.

According to him, Junaid Khan made a phone call to Police Helpline Rescue 15 informing the officials that he was deprived of Rs600,000 by dacoits. Taking action, the team comprised Station House Officer (SHO) Police Station (PS) Waris Khan, SI Ghazanfar Abbas and SI Faizan Nadim and rushed to the scene to interrogate the incident. During investigation, it was suggested that a brawl occurred between Junaid and his brother over some issue on which he rang up to Rescue 15 seeking help, he said. Police held Junaid Khan on the spot and shifted him to police station for investigation, he said.

The police later lodged a criminal case against the suspect when during investigation he claimed that he had made the call to implicate his rival in a criminal case, he said.

On the other hand, SHO PS Waris Khan SI Ghazanfar Abbas briefed CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas that Junaid and his rivals are bothers of notorious drug peddlers. On this, CPO asked SHO to file case against drug peddlers, he said.

Meanwhile, New Town Police raided a godown and held five traders involved in kite selling. Police also seized 25,000 kites from the godown, he said. The detained kite dealers were identified as Raees Ahmed, Muhammad Huzaifa, Umair Muqim, Osama and Ikram Ullah. The Cases were registered against the kite sellers. SP Rawal Division Rai Mazhar briefed CPO about the successful raid and recovery of huge quantity of kites. CPO lauded services of SP and SHO PS New Town Mirza Javed.