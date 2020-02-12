Share:

LAHORE - A meeting chaired by CCPO Lahore Zulfiqar Hameed reviewed security plan devised for upcoming PSL matches.

DIG Operations Rai Babar Saeed, CTO Captain (R) Malik Liaquat, SSP Operations Mohammad Naveed, SP Headquarters Malik Jamil, SP Security Bilal Zafar and PCB officials also attended the meeting. Security for practice matches other activities of cricket players was considered by the participants. It was also discussed how to deal with the situation of the World Kabaddi Cup and PSL events expected in same days.

The CCPO instructed the CTO to develop a comprehensive traffic and parking plan during the PSL and to ensure that citizens suffer the least hassle. “Residency cards will be issued to nearby areas of the stadium during the PSL” said the CCPO.

Zulfiqar Hameed said that Lahore police were taking every step to promote international sports. “In this regard, contribution of Lahorites is commendable in every respect” praised the CCPO.

On the occasion, DIG Operations Rai Babar Saeed asked the PCB officials to provide guest lists of the events which will be held in honor of the cricketers so that the security clearance process can be completed before time.