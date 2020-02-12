Share:

Rihanna plans to spend Valentine’s Day in studio

LOS ANGELES - Rihanna is poised to spend Valentine’s Day in the recording studio. The 31-year-old star - who reportedly split from long-time boyfriend Hassan Jameel in January - has revealed she’s set to spend the big day working on her long-awaited new album, ‘R9’. Asked about her Valentine’s Day plans, Rihanna shared: ‘’I’m going to be in the studio. ‘’I’m so excited actually. I can’t say who I’m working with, but it’s somebody I’ve been wanting to work with him for a long time.’’ Under pressure, Rihanna then revealed the big-name music star she’s planning to work with. She told the Cut: ‘’Okay, I’ll tell you. [It’s] Pharrell.’’ The Bajan beauty also recently confessed that she enjoys teasing her fans about her upcoming album. The pop star hasn’t released an album since ‘Anti’ in 2016 and although she’s expected to release a new record later this year, she’s determined to remain tight-lipped about its specific launch date. Asked about the release of her next album, Rihanna previously said: ‘’To be continued ... I like to antagonise my fans a little bit. Well, they antagonise me, too! So, they get it right back.’’ In recent years, Rihanna has seemingly focused more of her attention on her own fashion lines, rather than on her music.

Eminem open to movie roles

LOS ANGELES - Eminem won’t rule out another big screen role. The ‘Lose Yourself’ hitmaker won an Oscar for the huge track - which featured in his movie ‘8 Mile’ - in 2003, and while there doesn’t appear to be anything in the pipeline at the moment, the rapper refused to dismiss the idea of returning to acting if the ‘’right’’ project came along. Speaking to Variety, he said: ‘’Um... I’m not gonna say I don’t, because if the right script comes along and it’s something that fits with my schedule I might take another dive in it.’’ Eminem - who shocked fans by performing his Academy Award-winning song at the ceremony over the weekend - admitted while he’s ‘’glad’’ he worked on the movie, there was ‘’a lot’’ to take in for his first major film role. Asked if he enjoyed the experience, he added: ‘’I did ... and I didn’t (laughs). There was a lot of stuff that was not, um... It was a lot of work, and it being my first film I was not really expecting that.