Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid and Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Wednesday have appeared before Supreme Court in Railways deficit case.

During the hearing, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed said that everything was mentioned in the business plan except when and how this plan will be implemented.

Meanwhile, Sheikh Rashid assured the top judge to resolve the matters of railways as soon as possible over which, the CJP thanked him and said that this work will facilitate the nation.

Justice Gulzar further asked about the Main Line 1 and elevated train project. All the issues of railways will be settled if the department sells its five properties, he added.

The CJP said that ML1 is a long story over which, the minister said that the tender of this project is going to take place after 14 years.

Earlier, CJP had expressed resentment on Sheikh Rashid over poor performance of his department.

“70 people had lost their lives in Liaquatpur train accident. What you have investigated until now. You should have better resigned from the post," he remarked.

Responding to the judge’s remarks, the minister blamed Ministry of Planning, Development and Reform of not cooperating with Railways despite repeated complaints over which, the court summoned Asad Umar in next hearing.

The CJP pointed out that the department has failed to install proper tracks and signals to ensure the safety of the passengers. World is developing its transportation system with bullet trains but we are still lacking advanced passenger and goods trains, he went on to say.