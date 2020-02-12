PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Emergency Operations Centre Coordinator Abdul Basit has said that religious scholars can play a key role in addressing religious based misconceptions in the community about polio vaccination and can preach for the noble cause especially in Friday sermons.
This he said while presiding over a meeting here Tuesday with Provincial Scholars Task Force (PSTF) and Religious Support Persons (RSPs).
Expanding on his thoughts, Abdul Basit said that polio vaccination was national emergency and every segment of society, including religious fraternity must play its due role in polio eradication.