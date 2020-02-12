Share:

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Emergency Operations Centre Coordinator Ab­dul Basit has said that religious scholars can play a key role in ad­dressing religious based misconceptions in the community about po­lio vaccination and can preach for the noble cause especially in Fri­day sermons.

This he said while presiding over a meet­ing here Tuesday with Provincial Scholars Task Force (PSTF) and Reli­gious Support Persons (RSPs).

Expanding on his thoughts, Abdul Basit said that polio vac­cination was national emergency and every segment of society, including religious fraternity must play its due role in polio eradication.