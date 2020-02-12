Share:

KARACHI - Provincial Minister for Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control and Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla has said that the Sindh Excise Department, during the current financial year from July 2019 to January 2020, has recovered Rs46932.036 million while during the same period last year Rs43440.310 million were recovered. He was presiding over a meeting held here at his office on Tuesday. The meeting was attended by Secretary Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control Abdul Haleem Sheikh, Director General Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui, Director Excise Karachi Iqbal Ahmed Leghari and other officers. Briefing the meeting, Director General Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui said that Rs4124.959 million, in terms of motor vehicle tax and Rs37249.751 million, in terms of infrastructure cess, were recovered. He further said that an amount of Rs396.445 million was collected in the term of professional tax and Rs 1670.822 million in property tax , Rs 44.939 million in entertainment duty while Rs. 180.055 millions in term of Cotton Fee were recovered. Chawla, while addressing the meeting , expressed the hope that before the end of this financial year, the Sindh Excise Department would achieve 100% tax targets. He directed the officers to make special efforts to achieve their tax targets and especially to make plans to improve professional and property tax collection. Mukesh Kumar Chawla said that we could not achieve our goals unless the officers performed their duties efficiently.