ISLAMABAD - In an attempt to improve the standards of transparency and to prevent misuse of corporate entities for money laundering, the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has proposed certain amendments to the laws and regulations. In this regard, the SECP has issued a set of notifications, soliciting public consultation on drafts of amendments to the Companies (Incorporation) Regulations, 2017, Companies (General Provisions and Forms) Regulations, 2018, Foreign Companies Regulations, 2018, and Limited Liability Partnership Regulations, 2018,. The proposed amendments collectively make disclosures regarding the ownership and control structure of the companies and limited liability partnerships more transparent. These amendments, issued in line with the recommendations on transparency of legal persons issued by the Financial Action Task Force, will help in identifying the real owners of such entities. The amendments also propose to explicitly prohibit the issuance or transfer of equity and debt securities of a bearer nature as well as to increase the period for retention of records of dissolved companies. The amendments will address the deficiencies highlighted in the country’s mutual evaluation report published by the Asia Pacific Group on Money Laundering in October 2019.