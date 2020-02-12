Share:

Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar was called on Wednesday by Provincial Minister for Health Yasmin Rashid to brief him over the recent health initiatives, specifically the Sehat Insaf Card.

Buzdar said that the Sehat Insaf Card initiative was a flagship programme of the current government, and further mentioned that more than 30 million people would be able to benefit from it.

"The past government only created hurdles for the masses but the Sehat Insaf Card programme under the PTI government was a step towards fulfilling the party's vision of serving the masses," the chief minister said. He also mentioned that this initiative would help give relief to the masses.

After, the chief minister directed the provincial health minister to ensure the provision of better health facilities to the masses in the province.