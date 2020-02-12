Share:

BADIN - Sindh IGP Syed Kaleem Imam on Tuesday chaired a session of police officials here at the office of SSP.

According to a press release issued by police spokesperson, SSP Hassan Sardar Niazi, SDPOs and SHOs of the Badin district briefed the Sindh IGP on the law and order situation and performance of the police department.

On this occasion, DIG Hyderabad Naeem Ahmed Sheikh, Touqeer Muhammad Naeem, PSO to IGP Sindh Asad Aijaz Malhee, DIGP Operation, DSPs, SDPOs and SHOs were also present. While addressing the session, Sindh IGP Syed Kaleem Imam stressed the need for resolving the issues of people on priority basis.

He especially directed them to come down hard on pedophiles in order to control incidents of child abuse besides launching crackdown on drug smugglers and other anti-social elements.

The IGP directed the police officials to behave with the complainants in a polite and civilized manner. The IGP said 2,200 police officials and personnel laid down their lives in the line of duty and embraced martyrdom. Syed Kaleem Imam said Sindh police was financially assisting the families of martyrs from a Welfare Fund.

Moreover, he directed DIG and SSP to remain in constant touch with the families of martyrs to resolve their issues. The IGP said that Sindh police had always rendered valuable services for maintaining law and order and ensuring protection of lives and properties of the people. He also lauded the performance of SSP Badin and his team. Later, the IGP also attended a luncheon with police personnel.