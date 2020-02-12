PESHAWAR - Speakers at a dialogue stressed maximum sensitisation of citizens to uphold rule of law and maintained peace and harmony in society by spreading culture of harmony and respect for each other rights.
Peshawar Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Mr. Zahoor Afridi expressed these views during Ulasi Taroon Youth Capacity Building Workshop organised by the Centre for Research and Security Studies (CRSS) in collaboration with the Department of Political Science, University of Peshawar.
“We need to rewire the national discourse to not only just discuss the problems but also remedies and promote critical thinking. The youth must be open to debate, difference of opinions, new ideas and cross-cultural dialogue,” he added.
Dr. Jamil Ahmad Chitrali from Institute of Peace and Conflict Studies said that the notion of equal citizenry was at the core of democracy where every citizen was considered equal regardless of the colour, cast, creed or any other differences. It calls for the availability and provision of equal fundamental human rights - vide constitution - to all the citizens, besides equal accountability before law.
“Education and constitutional literacy are vital for democracy. Only by equipping citizens with such intellectual tools, can they make the best choice of their elected representatives. Key to inclusive democracy is across the board accountability and lesser the gap between idealism and realism, greater the accountability,” he added.
Department of Political Science Chairman Dr. Abdul Rauf said that CRSS must be commended and encouraged for undertaking a youth development initiative like Ulasi Taroon. “As head of the department, I assure full support to the Centre for carrying out such programmes in the future. As responsible Pakistani citizens, we must be cognizant of the rich diversity of the country and thus exhibit respect for and celebrate it to strengthen social cohesion. Unity lies in diversity only when we build on the commonalities and accept the differences as a measure peaceful coexistence,” he continued.