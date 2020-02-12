Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Tuesday witnessed bullish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 39,714.46 points as compared to 39,296.70 points on the last working day, with positive change of 417.76 points (1.06%). A total of 161,527,860 shares were traded compared to the trade 180,766,520 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs6.037 billion as compared to Rs6.661 billion during last trading day. Total 342 companies’ transacted shares in the Stock Market on Tuesday, out of which 220 recorded gain and 109 sustained losses whereas the share price of 13 companies remained unchanged. The three top traded companies were, Hascol Petrol with a volume of 12,853,500 shares and price per share of Rs23.63, Unity Foods Ltd with a volume of 12,578,500 and price per share of Rs11.76 and TRG Pk Ltd with a volume of 11,373,500 and price per share of Rs23.62.

Rafhan Maize recorded the maximum increase of Rs145 per share, closing at Rs 6700 whereas Pak Tobacco was runner up with the increase of Rs107.71 per share, closing at Rs2270.11.

Sanofi-Aventis recorded maximum decrease of Rs39.55 per share, closing at Rs630 whereas prices of Atlas Honda Ltd decreased by Rs19 per share closing at Rs380.