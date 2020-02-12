Share:

LAHORE - Four military personnel and two civilians were killed when a suicide bomber targeted a military academy in Kabul early on Tuesday. The horrific blast is said to be the first major attack Afghanistan’s capital in months. Another 12 other people, including five civilians, were wounded in the attack, said Nasrat Rahimi, the Ministry of Interior spokesman. The Ministry of Defense, however, said five people were killed in the attack that took place at the gate of the Marshal Fahim Military Academy at approximately 7:00am. “It was a big explosion that rocked our house. We also heard gunfire afterwards. Ambulances rushed to the area quickly,” local resident Samiullah said. A security source speaking on the condition of anonymity told a news agency that the attacker was on foot when he targeted a vehicle near a checkpoint as it was entering the academy, known as “Sandhurst in the Sand” in reference to the famous British school. The military academy has been the scene of several attacks in the past including an ISIS-claimed assault last May that left six people dead. No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, which comes after nearly three months of relative calm in the capital. Tuesday’s blast comes as Washington and the Taliban wrangle over a possible deal that would see US troops begin to leave Afghanistan in return for security guarantees from the Afghan armed group. The Taliban refrained from attacking major urban centres, though violence in the provinces has continued, bringing frequent attacks on Afghan and US security forces.