Hafizabad-Dacoit injured a trader of Mandi Dhaban Singh on offering resistance during a dacoity bid on the busiest Sukheke Road in broad daylight yesterday and made off with cash of Rs1.4 million.

According to police source, victim Ali Hassan son of Shoukat Ali Rehmani was on way to new grain market on Sukheke road on his car when three armed bandits intercepted him and attempted to snatch away Rs. 14,00,000/- but he displayed courage and grappled with one of the dacoits following which the accused opened firing as a result of which he was seriously injured. The accused, however, succeeded in snatching away the cash.

The police have, as usual registered a case but failed to arrest any of the accused. The injured was shifted to the Trauma Centre in critical condition.

Meanwhile, a citizen Khawar Hussain son of Abdul Ghafoor of MOhallah Hussainpura was deprived of his bike No. HZK-805 by unidentified bike lifters. The victim had parked his bike outside his haveli after locking it but after some time when he came outside he found his bike was lifted away by the accused.

It is pertinent to mention that over a dozen bikes have been lifted away by the criminals by during the past few days but the police failed to trace any of the accused.