PESHAWAR - University of Engineering Technology (UET) Peshawar and USAID have entered in collaboration through its Sustainable Energy Project, a four-year techniUET,

USAID agree to support renewable energy sectorcal assistance initiative to support and deliver financially sustainable energy services to various sectors of renewable energy in Pakistan.

This particular collaboration is aimed to enhance the women engineers’ participation in the energy sector by offering job placements in the private sector in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Prof. Dr. Abdul Shakoor, Director ORIC UET Peshawar and Miss Memoona, Technical Manager, USAID’s SEP signed the agreement in presence of experts and senior representatives from private and private sector organizations of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa the other day. Prof. Shakoor informed that UET Peshawar will work closely with USAID’s SEP to encourage women from across the province to avail better job opportunities in order to enhance the gender mainstreaming in the energy sector.