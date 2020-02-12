Share:

TT Singh - Brick kiln male and female workers along with their children will take out a rally here on Feb 14 to press for their demands. Addressing a press conference yesterday, Punjab Bhatta Mazdoor Union secretary general Muhammad Shabbir said that kiln owners were not paying wages to the kiln workers according to notification of the Punjab government while Labour Welfare Department was siding with kiln owners instead of protecting rights of the workers. He added that rally participants will march through different roads and a public meeting will be addressed at the end at Shahbaz Chowk by the union office-bearers. He demanded of the district administration to end bonded labour, to issue social security cards to the workers and to implement Punjab government’s notification regarding payment of minimum wages of Rs 1250 per 1000 bricks to the workers.

Seminar on psychological counseling

Bahawalpur -: A one day seminar and poster display on theme of ‘Psychological Counseling in Everyday Life” was organised by the Department of Applied Psychology under Healthy Minds: Psychological Counselling Centre on Tuesday at GSCWU. Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Saiqa Imtiaz Asif was the chief guest of the event. Prof. Nasim Akhtar joined as the guest of honor. The resource person Ms. Sehrish Wazir lecturer Applied Psychology GSCWU effectively communicated importance of different domains of counseling. Furthermore she elaborated process of counseling regarding routine life. Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Saiqa Imtiaz Asif appreciated students’ efforts for making wonderful posters on the sensitive issue and asked to display this work on campus for awareness among students and faculty members.

Man dies after hitting by horse

TT SINGH- A man was killed when a horse hit him with his leg in Pirmahal area on Tuesday. Witnesses said a horse owner was on his way along with his hourse on Qazi Ghalib Road at Sindhillianwali located 30 km away from Pirmahal when his horse freed himself after breaking the rope and hit a passerby, Mazhar Nohana, with his leg on his head. Mazhar was critically injured and died on the spot. When contacted, Arrouti police investigation officer ASI Ziaullah claimed that family of deceased Mazhar Nohana had pardoned the horse owner and no case had been registered by the police about the incident.