Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont won the New Hampshire primary Tuesday, the second contest in the race for U.S. presidential candidates.

With nearly 90% of precincts reporting, Sanders had more than 26% of the vote.

The Vermont senator is followed by former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg with 24% and Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar with 20%, according to ABC News.

Speaking in New Hampshire, Sanders thanked his supporters “for a great victory” in the Democratic primary.

“Let me say tonight that this victory here is the beginning of the end for Donald Trump," he said.

"The reason that we are going to win is that we are putting together an unprecedented multigenerational, multiracial political movement.”

Sen. Elizabeth Warren and former Vice President Joe Biden were both behind, getting less than 10% of the vote.

The primary comes a week after the Iowa caucuses.