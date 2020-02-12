Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Wapda will jointly hold a cricket-exhibition match in Tribal District Mohmand of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The match is scheduled to be played in March as part of ‘Pakistan Day’ celebrations at Mohmand Dam Hydro Power Project. Renowned players of Pakistani cricket team will feature in the match along with other national and local cricketers. This was decided at a meeting here on Tuesday between Wapda Chairman Lt Gen (R) Muzammil Hussain and PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan at Wapda House.

The match at Mohmand will tremendously contribute in creating soft image of Pakistan – the erstwhile FATA in particular – in addition to promoting sports in far-flung areas of the country. The event will also help bring into limelight the peaceful environment of the area, which passed through serious security issues a couple of years ago. Now peace and normalcy prevail in the area due to sacrifices rendered by the Pakistan Armed Forces, police and people of the area. The conducive environment enabled Wapda to start construction work on Mohmand Dam in May last year. It is worth mentioning here that Wapda, as part of its corporate social responsibility, has been playing a pivotal role for the promotion of sports in Pakistan for more than half-a-century.