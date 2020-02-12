Share:

Lahore - Crushing poverty forced a young woman to end her life and also of her minor son by suddenly coming in front of a train that was approaching her fast and she saw it close before dying.

The shocking incident was reported to the police on Monday from Makkah Colony, a poor neighbourhood to the posh locality of Gulberg, and several people witnessed it happening.

Police said that the young woman who committed suicide was Robina and the child dying with her was her real son Ayyan. Quoting locals, the police said that Robina’s husband Akram was an ordinary worker of a juice-spot and poverty had crushed the family.

Remains of the woman and her son have been removed to morgue.

2 motorcyclists run over by speeding truck

A speeding truck hit and killed two persons riding a motorcycle near Thokar Niaz Baig here on early Tuesday morning. Typically as it happens, police said, the truck-driver fled while leaving the killer machine behind at the spot. The bodies after identification were handed over to the legal heirs and a case has been registered against the absconding truck-driver.

Police station with kitchen and gym nearing its completion

New triple-story Gulshan-e-Iqbal police station covers 2-acre land, building cost is Rs55 million; CCPO announces other 17 police stations alike CCPO Lahore Zulfiqar Hameed visited under construction building of Gulshan-e-Iqbal police station. SP Iqbal Town Captain (R) Ajmal and Building Department’s officers briefed the CCPO and. The new building of Gulshan-e-Iqbal police station is being built on a 2-acre area. Construction of a three-storey police station has cost Rs55 million. After a detailed review of the three floors of the building, the CCPO directed that a spacious room be provided for the maal khana (Store for keeping recovered articles) of police station. He directed the contractor to build Observation Posts (OPs)on both front and rear side for security of the building. Lahore Police Chief expressed satisfaction over building of kitchen and gym in new building. “The building is expected to be handed over to the police by the end of March. We want to see 17 police stations soon in their own buildings” said the CCPO. Zulfiqar Hameed directed the contractor to complete the building soon.

Parliamentarians demand a women’s desk in every police station

CCPO Zulfiqar Hameed met with delegation of parliamentarians in his office here on Tuesday. Public issues and matters related to policing were discussed during the meeting. The delegation included provincial minister Malik Asad Ali Khokhar, MPs Nadeem Abbas Bara, Zainab Umair, Saadia Sohail Rana, Malik Zaman, Rashida Khanam, Shawana Bashir and other elected representatives. On this occasion, the women MPs suggested setting up a women’s desk in every police station. The CCPO pointed out that there is a separate police station for women in Lahore, but the establishment of the women desk in every police station would also be considered.