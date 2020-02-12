Share:

LAHORE - A gang of women reportedly involved in kidnapping children for beggary has been caught here. A 10-year-old boy has safely been recovered from the custody of this gang. A police spokesman said that Allah Muafi aka Sonia aka Jaggu along with her accomplice Sumera was nabbed on a tip-off while a case related to the kidnapping of 10-year-old Abdur Razzaq was being investigated. A raid was conducted in Mustafa Town area to recover the captive child. The spokesman said that the child had been forced into beggary and the gangsters had planned to smuggle the boy to Karachi for selling her there. Police investigations revealed that Allah Muafi belongs to Karachi and in a boy get up she used to target children. She and her accomplice were intercepted while they were about to leave Lahore for Karachi.