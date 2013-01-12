LAKKI MARWAT - Elders of Abakhel and Dallokhel have threatened to launch a protest campaign if local and higher authorities did not take practical steps to stop protracted electricity loadshedding and resolve other problems facing the residents of localities.

Speaking at a press conference here on Friday, former nazim Johar Muhammad, a social activist Haji Zarwali Khan, JUI’s district ameer Maulana Abdul Rahim and others alleged that local officials and employees of Pesco Lakki sub division were involved in the illegal practice of shutting power facility to both rural areas and adjacent villages by dropping links on the main transmission line.

They told that 18 to 20 hours long power suspension was intolerable for the residents as it had multiplied their miseries to great extent.

They demanded immediate transfer of Pesco Lakki sub divisional officer and asked he authorities concerned to shift power links (Barqi Adda) installed on main transmission line near Tajazai to control electricity supply to Dallokhel, Abakhel and other rural localities to Dallokhel Phatak.

The elders told that they held several meetings with officials of district administration and Peshawar Electric Supply Company in a bid to resolve the issue of unfair and unbearable load shedding amicably but to no avail. They also demanded that the old and undated electricity wire on power pylons between Dallokhel and Abakhel villages should be replaced forthwith.

“The quarters concerned should expedite work on establishing Aba Shaheed feeder as it will help to rid the residents from load shedding and low voltage problems”, they maintained. They strongly criticized elected representatives of national and provincial assemblies and political elite for paying no heed to the resolution of problems the residents of the area were confronted with.

They said that government should equip the villages with natural gas facility besides launching work on cadet college project near Abakhel without any delay.