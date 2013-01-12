

BAHAWALPUR/HAFIZABAD/SHEIKHUPURA - Five persons including a teenage girl were killed in separate incidents of violence and mishaps on Friday. According per details, Muhammad Azam, father deceased Juma Khan, a resident of Chak 99/DB, told the Yazman Police that his son-in-law Muhammad Ayub, a resident of 93/DB, along with Rahim Bakhsh and Imam Bakhsh tortured his son Juma Khan to death.

He said that his son was going to his fields but on the way when he was crossing through his brother-in-law Muhammad Ayub's fields he (Ayub) with his friends Rahim Bakhsh and Imam Bakhsh caught him and started beating him with iron rod and sticks. He alleged that they beaten him to death.

The police registered a case against Ayub and his accomplices. In another incident, one Tariq, a resident of Mauza Tal, a suburban area of Yazman, killed his teenage sister.

As per detail, he asked her sister namely Shameem Mai to bring his clothes but she refused. At which he flared up and hit her with a spade due to which she got critical head injuries and died on spot. The police took the body into custody and started investigation.

In HAFIZABAD, the dead body of an unidentified 25-year-old young man was found floating in the Jhang Branch Canal by the villagers of Wachhoke here on Friday. On information the police recovered the dead body and sent to the city morgue for autopsy. Apparently, unidentified culprits threw the body after killing him. The police have registered a case.

Meanwhile, in SHEIKHUPURA, two youths were killed in a road mishap occurred on Lahore Road near Khanpur Canal in the remit of Factory Area Police. According to information, Ishaq and Javed, residents of Arianwala were on the way to Lahore to enquire after the health of their relative admitted in hospital on a motorcycle. When they reached near Khanpur Canal, a rashly driven car hit the two-wheelers from the rear. As a result both the youth died on the spot. The police handed over the bodies to the families after legal formalities.