RAWALPINDI - Closure of weekly model bazaar Liaqat Bagh owing to ill-planning by the district administration has multiplied the miseries of the citizens.

This bazaar was set up by the Punjab government to provide food items and other commodities at subsidized rates to the citizens but it stands closed since the last one and half year and no steps have been taken to reopen it by the respective authorities. In order to set up this weekly bazaar, the park was abolished and the daily use items and commodities were available therein at lower rates. This bazaar could run till Ramadan, 21 practically and later the traders shifted their business to committee chowk.

In fact the location was not favorable for the bazaar as it was selected in haste by TMA. No vicinity or locality stands around the venue of bazaar and on the other side nullah Leh is passing.

This bazaar was a ray of hope for us as fresh vegetables, mutton, chicken and other eatables were provided here at reduced rates, said a group of house wives while recording their protest against closure of bazaar.

“Now we have to travel a long distance to buy the commodities from weekly bazaars located in far flung areas of Islamabad and this way we have to lose a lot in terms of money and time rather than gaining any concession in rates , they added. The citizens have demanded reopening of weekly bazaar immediately otherwise they will be forced to hold protest rallies.