RAWALPINDI : Medical team looking after ailing Pervez Musharraf said on Saturday the former military ruler was getting better and could be discharged from hospital soon.

According to reports, Musharraf’s blood pressure and cholesterol level are normal now and doctors will decide for an angioplasty.

Musharraf was admitted to Armed Forces Institute of Cardiology after he felt pain in the chest on January 2 when he was going to appear before the special court for treason trial.