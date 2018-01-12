SARGODHA/BHALWAL - A 16-year-old girl on Thursday was strangled to death after rape at Tasawar Abad in Tehsil Bhalwal of district Sargodha.

Her dead body was found from fields after five hours search. According to police sources, some unidentified accused brutally murdered the girl identified as 16-year-old Sajida Perveen after rape. She had gone to nearby fields to answer call of nature and did return. Her parents and locals started searching her and after hectic efforts hours, they found her dead body in crop fields. The police reached the spot and shifted the dead body to THQ Hospital for autopsy.

On Information, Sargodha DPO Sohail Warraich rushed to Bhalwal THQ Hospital where the body was shifted and her relatives were protesting against the brutal murder of the girl. The DPO promised to provide prompt justice to the bereaved family. The police have registered a case and started investigation.

Multan up in anger

Multan Staff Reporter adds: The activists of different civil society organisations organised on Thursday a number of protests in different areas of the city and rallied at Chowk Nawan Shehr to condemn the rape and murder of seven-year-old girl Zanaib in Kasur. They also deplored police firing on the protesters which caused killing of two innocent people. The protesters shouted slogans against the government and demanded immediate arrest of the killer. The traders also staged a demonstration in Gulgasht against the brutal murder.

The protesters were of the view that the incident would not have taken place had the government hanged the culprits involved in sexually abusing more than 700 children in Kasur.