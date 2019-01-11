Share:

HAFIZABAD-An eight-grader was strangulated to death after sexual assault by unidentified accused here in village Bahauddinke here on Friday.

The police have registered a case against unidentified accused without any clue or arrest of the accused.

According to police source, 13-year-old Saqlain Abbas, son of Muhammad Azam was enticed away by unidentified accused person(s) who allegedly assaulted him. Later, the accused throttled him to death to conceal the crime and thrown the dead body in the haveli of a landlord. The police have shifted the dead body to the morgue for legal formalities.

The police have launched investigation to nick the accused.

14 HELD WITH DRUGS, ARMS

The Hafizabad, Kaleke Mandi, Jalalpur Bhattian and Pindi Bhattian Sadar police have raided different places and have arrested Saifullah, Mubashar Hussain, Shaharyar, Ikraamullah, Muhammad Sibtain, Bilal Haider, Nasrullah, Imdadullah, Ali Hassan, Shakeel Ahmad, Shahid Hussain, Muhammad Maratib, Zulqarnain and Sibtain and have seized 445 grams chars, 210 grams heroin, 11 litres liquor, two pistols, two guns, one Kalashnikov, two rifles and large quantity of rounds ammunition and registered separate cases against them.