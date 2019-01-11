Share:

SIALKOT-Sialkot Deputy Commissioner Dr Syed Bilal Haider has expressed grave concern over the miserable condition of historical Shawala Teja Singh Temple here and directed the officials concerned to ensure its restoration at the earliest.

The DC visited the temple and inspected its different sections. He directed the concerned officials of Sialkot Municipal Corporation and Evacuee Trust Property Board to ensure early restoration of the temple in its original shape and design.

He also formulated a special team led by the Sialkot ADC (Revenue) Sadia Mehar to ascertain encroachments around Shawala Teja Singh Temple. He said that all the encroachments around the temple would be removed soon.

Dr Syed Bilal Haider also directed the district administration to make security arrangements to purge the temple from drug-addicts and criminals.

On the other hand, more than 1000 years old Shawala Teja Singh (temple) located at Sialkot city’s congested Dhaarowal locality, was now crumbling due to the alleged negligence of the departments concerned. It was in dire need of early restoration and preservation in its original shape and design to be protected from further damages.

According to the “History of Sialkot” written by Rashid Niaz Late, this temple was more than 1000 years old.

Local people informed that the temple has become a “safer place” for local addicts. One can find some addicts hidden there inside the temple, they added.

Shawala Teja Singh was located near Allama Iqbal Road at height of 100 feet from the road, as one has to climb up on staircases to reach the temple.

A few years ago, local elected political representatives had given attention to the historic building of the temple and got established a family park around temple of Shawala Teja Singh under the supervision of the then Sialkot Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA). Rs5 million were spent on the establishment of the park.

But, no one had ever bothered to ensure the early repairing of this Shawala Teja Singh, as no one including Sialkot Municipal Corporation and Auqaf Department had ever allocated even a single penny for its repairing and preserving this historical monument in its original design and shape.

The Hindu Community in Sialkot had been using this Shawala Teja Singh temple, but after the Babari Mosque tragedy, the local Hindus in Sialkot stopped going to this temple.

Now, local Hindu Community leaders Rattan Laal, Rumaish Kumar and Deepak Ram have urged the government to ensure early repair to the crumbling building of Shawala Teja Singh temple.