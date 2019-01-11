Share:

MIRPUR (AJK)-The Azad Jammu Kashmir Legislative Assembly Friday unanimously approved three legislative bills after the Chairman standing committee Abdur Rashid Abbasi and MLA Sehrish Qamar presented the report of standing committee on the bills in the House. The bills include AJK Legislative Assembly deputy speaker salary, allowances and privileges (amendment) act 2018, AJK trade organisation registration and regulation act 2019 and AJK children employment ban act 2017.

Addressing the house, met with Speaker Shah Ghulam Qadir in the chair, leader of the house Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan said that supremacy of parliament and powers would be safeguarded. He said basic rights and freedom of expression have been protected in the provisional act 1974. He said “we respect the judiciary and parameter for conduct of Judges is clearly determined in constitution and law”.

He said what happened in Pakistan over the past few months, should not leave affects in AJK. “No effort to weaken legislative assembly or the government would be allowed to succeed,” he declared. Acknowledging that people of Gilgit and Baltistan offered more sacrifices than people of AJK, he stated that no political party of the State is against the rights of people of GB.

He said cabinet has decided to amend act of AJK accountability bureau. Recommendation to this effect would be presented in the house soon, he remarked. “Opposition would also be consulted on it,” he assured.

He further assured the opposition that the government would fulfil its responsibilities in replying the questions raised by the opposition. He said “we would not let happen any situation in AJK like what we saw in Pakistan regarding the decisions of judiciary”. He said we would protect the right of freedom of expression in legislative assembly. “We respect higher and lower judiciary and would neither insult any judge nor bring his conduct to the fore,” he explained. He said people of GB liberated their territory by themselves but historically they are part of Kashmir.

He pointed out that they back all efforts for an empowered set up for GB pattern on that of the AJK, demanding the Pakistani government to ensure it. He said under Karachi agreement, the AJK government had handed over the temporary arrangement of GB to Pakistan. “We want to give a message to the people of GB that we are standing with them for their rights,” he added.

Meanwhile taking part in the resolution of rights of people of GB, presented by Prime Minister, former minister Ch Abdul Majeed said that the Ministry of Kashmir Affairs had no right to announce to bring the parameter of any institution to AJK. He said Karachi agreement was a temporary arrangement. He demanded AJK PM to constitute a committee to draft a solid resolution on GB which should be forwarded to the Prime Minister of Pakistan. He said we give complete support to constitutional right of GB but would never support it to be a permanent province.

MLA Abdur Rashid Turabi said there is complete consensus among all political parties on the resolution presented on the rights of GB. He said due to non-contacts among people of GB and AJK people of GB have some complaints which are not illegitimate. He said JI always supported rights of people of GB. He suggested constitution of a parliamentary commission which could present collective viewpoint so that people of GB could get rights at par with AJK.

Taking part in the debate MLA Abdul Majid Khan said that rights of people of GB were not opposed ever by political leadership of AJK. He said we have inseparable bonds with people of GB and added that most of his family members were from GB. If they complain, their complaints are legitimate, he added. He pointed out that 15 years back there was quota for jobs in AJK for youth of GB which was waived with. He said we would never support to change the geographic status of Kashmir State.

MLA Sardar Saghir Chughtai said that accountability bureau would have to be made more effective in AJK. All political parties are pointing out the excesses of NAB but they did not set the system of accountability right at their time. He strongly condemned the statement of minister of Kashmir affairs in which he announced that in AJK accountability would be carried out by federal institutions.

The AJK PM also asked MLA Abdul Majid Khan and Minister of Law Sardar Farooq Tahir for reconciliation. Both of them exchanged heated words and scuffled with each other in the house. Both the members apologized to each other after the intervention of the Premier.