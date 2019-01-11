Share:

LAHORE-American vocalist and lyricist Akon is set perform live in Pakistan this year. The popular singer will be heading to Pakistan this april along with World soccer players.

Football legends Ricardo Kaká and Ricardo Kaká Figo arrived in Karachi on Thursday. The Brazilian and Portugese soccer players are visiting the country to support the 2019 World Soccer Stars occasion.

Speaking about his visit, the 44-year-old crooner said: “It’s time to rock Pakistan, I am looking forward to visiting Karachi and Lahore with TouchSky Group. So let’s get it down in Pakistan with World Soccer Stars.”

According to a press release, "World Soccer Stars is certain to ensure that Pakistan becomes the destination of choice for global entertainers and icons in 2019. With a star-studded football line-up combined with global music icon Akon, this promises to be a watershed moment for Pakistan."

British Deputy High Commissioner Karachi and UK Trade Director for Pakistan Elin Burns said: “I am delighted that so much progress is taking place in the UK-Pakistan relationship this year. 2019 is geared up to be a historic year of collaboration between the UK and Pakistan in trade, education, sports and music. This is a testament to the UK’s commitment towards Pakistan’s prosperity. The UK based TouchSky Group shares our vision of supporting Pakistan and showcasing the many positive aspects of Pakistan to the world.”

Akon's concerts will take place in April.