ISLAMABAD - Minister of Information Fawad Chaudhry responded to Marriyum Aurangzeb’s attack on Shaukat Khanum and Namal University on Friday, stressing that the institutions should not be turned controversial.

Responding to PML-N leader’s remarks,Fawad Chaudhry retorted stating “when you haven’t done a good deed in your life then refrain from turning the names of institutions like Shaukat Khanum and Namal University controversial, just to bring back to life your already dead politics.”

Addressing the claim of Aleema Khan being a hidden asset of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the PTI leader went on to add: “Aleema Aapa has never been the Prime Minister of the country and has declared all the assets herself.”

Marriyum Aurangzeb’s remarks had come following the report digging out another undeclared property of Imran Khan’s sister in UAE.

The PML-N spokesperson had earlier stated that Aleema Khan has been acting as a hidden asset of the Prime Minister, clues of which can be found in the Fund-Raising Board of Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital and Namal University.ax