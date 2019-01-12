Share:

LAHORE - An all-round performance by Noah McFadyen and Nivethan Radhakrishnan helped Australia U16 to a three-wicket win over Pakistan U16 in the second 50-over match of the five-match series at the ICC Academy in Dubai on Friday.

According to Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) spokesman, the result left the series tied at 1-1. Pakistan had won the first match on Wednesday by five wickets, with the third match to be played on Sunday. On Friday, the visitors chased down the target of 192 runs for the loss of seven wickets in 42.1 overs after their bowlers had done a commendable job to restrict Pakistan U16 to 191 for seven in their allotted 50 overs.

McFadyen and Radhakrishnan shared a match-winning 100-run partnership for the fifth wicket after their team had slipped to 68 for four in the 20th over. McFadyen counterattacked with some style, hitting one six and nine fours in his 57-ball 59. Radhakrishnan batted equally well for his 59 that came off 85 balls and included nine fours. For Pakistan, Ahmed Khan and captain Umer Eman took two wickets each.

Pakistan, electing to bat first, were rescued by the seventh wicket pair of Aseer Mughal and Ahmed Khan after their side was reduced to 94 for six in the 31st over. The two added 82 for the seventh wicket to help Pakistan finish at a respectable 191 for seven. Ahmed, who was the star performer in the opening match with a three-wicket haul, proved his worth with the bat on Friday when he hit a stroke-filled 55 not out off 52 balls that included three sixes and three fours.

Aseer batted with caution, using 93 balls for his 44 that included two fours. Kashif Ali was the other notable scorer, hitting six fours in his 31, while Umer Eman (17) and Sameer Saqib (19) added 39 runs for the third wicket. For Australia, fast bowler McFadyen was the pick of the bowlers when he dismissed both the openers and added Aseer’s scalp to end with figures of three for 42. Radhakrishnan took two wickets in 10 economical overs in which he gave away 24 runs. Keegan de Koker was the successful bowler, taking two wickets for 32 runs. The third 50-over match will be played tomorrow (Sunday).

SCORES IN BRIEF:

Pakistan U16: 191-7, 50 overs (Ahmed Khan 55 not out, Aseer Mughal 44, Kashif Ali 31; Noah McFadyen 3-42, Nivethan Radhakrishnan 2-24)

AUSTRALIA U16: 192-7, 42.1 overs (Noah McFadyen 59, Nivethan Radhakrishnan 59, Shobit Singh 23; Umer Eman 2-27, Ahmed Khan 2-30).