LAHORE - A 17-year-old boy died after drinking liquor at a house in Chuhng police precincts on early Friday.

The deceased was identified by police as Naveed, alias Kashi, a resident of Mohalla Masoom Shah. The body was sent to the morgue for autopsy.

Jameel Ahmad told the police that his son Naveed was abused sexually and murdered by his friends during a drinking party on Thursday night.

According to the complainant, five men including Rasheed, Shahzad, Amanat, Ali, and Siddique allegedly raped the boy who was forced to drink alcohol. As the victim fell unconscious after consuming liquor in huge quantity, the alleged killers fled after throwing his body in the street.

Police officer Rashid Hayat told The Nation that the police registered a murder and rape case against five men on the complaint of father of the deceased. He said two of the five suspects were arrested by police soon after the incident while raids were underway to arrest the three other accused who were at large.

The arrested suspects were identified by police as Ali and Siddique. Further investigation was underway.