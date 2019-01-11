Share:

LOS ANGELES-Britney Spears has delayed her album amid her father's ongoing health battle.

The 37-year-old musician recently revealed she was cancelling her Las Vegas 'Domination' residency - which was due to launch at the Park Theater at Park MGM in February - in order to support her family, after her father Jamie Spears was left in a ''life-threatening'' condition when his colon ruptured two months ago.

And now, her management has confirmed that as well as her residency, she will also be delaying the release of her upcoming album, which she was working on with Justin Tranter.

Larry Rudolph told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''Everything is on hold right now until [her father] Jamie is better. But once he is, she will resume working on the album with Justin. Right now, she's taking some time off to deal with these family issues.'' The 'Toxic' hitmaker confirmed her career break earlier this month in a statement posted on Twitter.

She wrote: ''I don't even know where to start with this, because this is so tough for me to say. I will not be performing my new show 'Domination'. I've been looking forward to this show and seeing all of you this year, so doing this breaks my heart.

''However, it's important to always put your family first... and that's the decision I had to make. A couple of months ago, my father was hospitalized and almost died. We're all so grateful that he came out of it alive, but he still has a long road ahead of him.''

Britney, 37, also thanked her fans for their good wishes.

She added: ''Thank you to all my fans for your continued love and support during this time. I apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused and I look forward to the time when I can be back on stage performing for all of you.''