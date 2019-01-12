Share:

PESHAWAR - Spokesperson of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government Ajmal Wazir has said that Imran Khan is the first prime minister of the country who visited the bordering Kurram and North Waziristan tribal districts during the first 100 days of his government, and unfolded his government’s plan for the development and uplift of the merged areas.

While addressing a news conference here at the CM House, he denounced the impression of any difference between the provincial government and governor, adding they are working in a manner to address the problems of tribal districts as early as possible.

Wazir assured that the mega Bus Rapid Transit project would be completed and inaugurated by March 23 and debunked rumours about possible delay in the project. He said that all the relevant departments and contractors of the projects had assured the project would be completed by March 23.

He said the premier also addressed the tribal gathering and unfolded his government’s plan for the development and uplift of the merged areas.

Following the suit, the Chief Minister also visited Torkham border and reviewed the security arrangements that indicated the government’s committment to address the issues of merged areas on priority basis. Similarly, the provincial ministers also started visits to the merged areas as part of effort to ascertain the real issues of the merged areas.

Wazir said the provincial government would ensure re-deployment of doctors within the pool of doctors in the province, recruiting fresh doctors and medical and auxiliary staff for the seven new district headquarters hospitals in merged districts besides provision of healthcare and medicines on emergency basis. The government would give attractive packages to the doctors to be recruited and deployed in the newly merged districts.

He said the Chief Minister has directed to recruit doctors, teachers and other required staff in the health and education institutions under contractual arrangements and assured the government would give relaxation for the accelerated and efficient service delivery and mainstreaming of the seven new districts.

He said recruitment of youth of the tribal areas against the sanctioned and newly created posts in the seven new districts would start soon while sports and culture activities would be initiated from February 10 in all newly merged districts.

He said the provincial government would give interest-free loans for the self employment scheme for the youth of merged areas.