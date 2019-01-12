Share:

The 62-member canine unit (K-9) of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police plays a key role in fighting terrorism in the country.

The unit has successfully performed 68 operations against terror attacks by timely sniffing out tonnes of explosives and weapons, a private television channel report said Saturday.

Just like the sacrifices and efforts of other armed forces, the K9 unit’s service to the country is no less. KP’s has been further strengthened with the team now consisting of 62 dogs. These sniffer dogs are made part of operations against terrorists on a daily basis.

Up till now, the unit has participated in 68 operations, and with their help, 63 sub machine guns, two LMGs, seven hand grenades, 13 repeaters, 202 pistols, 99 rifles, two Kalashnikovs, four rocket launchers and 4,488 bullets were found and seized. Moreover, the sniffer dogs caught 18 kg of explosives, 248 IEDs, 38.64 kg of narcotics and 118 bottles of liquor.

KP police had raised the K9 unit in 2008 when terrorism had reached its peak. In 2009, four sniffer dogs were purchased for this unit and four handlers were also appointed to look after them. In 2013, the police acquired 17 more sniffer dogs and appointed four more handlers.