ISLAMABAD - Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing here on Friday said that China was interested to enhance its import of potato, cherry, wheat besides increasing its investments in other sectors of economy to further cement the bilateral trade and investment relations between both the countries.

The Ambassador of China called on Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Sahibzada Muhammad Mehboob Sultan and discussed the matters relating to promote bilateral trade and cooperation in different sectors of economy including agriculture and livestocks.

The Ambassador said that Chinese government would also formally invite Pakistani experts to monitor the hybrid rice seed expertise of China and monitor the facility to enhance its local output of the crop and promoting its exports.

Speaking on the occasion, Federal Minister said that Pakistan and China were members of various organizations and being member of Shanghai Cooperation Organization, Pakistan had endorsed agreement on cooperation in agriculture between the governments of the member states of the organization.

China, he said produces food for 20 percent of the world’s population and it also imports huge quantity of food for its population. China was a strong force in South Asian region and CPEC opened up new venues of cooperation between two friendly neighbors.

The minister said that China is the 4th largest export market of Pakistan, adding that it was heartening that both countries have signed free trade agreement (FTA) which has facilitated to expand bilateral trade.

Federal Minister Mehboob Sultan said that government was moving ahead to collaborate in achieving foot and mouth disease free zone and a memorandum of requirements for the establishment of FMD free zone is currently negotiated by both sides.

He added that we believe in ease of doing business and if we collaborate for the elimination of FMD it will boost our meat export to China.

Mehboob Sultan extended his invitation to Chinese experts to visit the three districts of Punjab which are identified as FMD free zone.