Lahore - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday visited the Pakistan Kidney and Liver Transplant Institute (PKLI).

During the visit, he went to different sections and wards and inspected the facilities provided to the patients.

He equired after patients. Later, a high-level meeting was held under the chair of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar at the PKLI in which he was briefed that the latest lab can conduct medical test of two thousand samples in just one hour. Till now, 22 kidney transplants have been conducted besides two liver resections.

The Chief Minister directed that matters pertaining to the PKLI should be settled soon and the under-construction portion should be completed at the earliest. Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan, Provincial Ministers Raja Basharat, Dr. Yasmin Rashid, spokesman to CM Dr. Shahbaz Gill and secretary health accompanied the Chief Minister during the visit.

While talking to the media afterwards, Chief Minister said that legal formalities were not fulfilled in this mega project. It’s a specialized hospital for the patients of kidney and liver diseases. Replying to a question about the shortage of electricity and gas, he replied to wait a little and different matters including electricity and gas would be streamlined. It’s not the issue of providing jobs as 9200 doctors have been recruited in health departments and further recruitments are also being made. He said that the issue of shortage of medicines in hospitals has been solved and now medicines are being provided to the patients. To another question, he said that many illegal things have been done due to running of PKLI on fast-track basis.

The PC-I of this project was not prepared nor was it got approved from the ECNEC. Necessary work is in progress at the PKLI; the 475-bedded hospital will be completed in June and we will run it successfully. Government has provided funds for this project, he said. Earlier, there was an issue of its operationalization as a trust entity along with certain other problems. Punjab government provided billions of rupees but its role was kept limited. Now, we are going to bring an Act. The Punjab government will constitute a board headed by the Chief Minister, he said. Government will organize this institution as government money has been utilized in it.

He said that it’s a mega project which has been made for the patients of kidney and liver. The case is in process in the Supreme Court. So far, 22 kidney transplants and two liver resections have been conducted, he said. This institution will be run by a board and the share of the philanthropists will also be maintained. To a question, he said that three to four months are required to start the liver surgery of the children in the PKLI.

To another question, Usman Buzdar said that archaic police culture will be changed slowly but I take action by taking immediate notice of complaints relating to the police. To another question, he said that health cards are going to be issued in Punjab soon as bringing necessary improvements in the health sector is our priority. I shall personally visit hospitals across the province to monitor the situation there and healthcare system will be streamlined. Similarly, provincial ministers will also visit different hospitals as the health sector has been especially focused by the government.

To another question, Usman Buzdar said that performance of the Punjab cabinet ministers will be assessed first and after it, decision would be made about expansion in the cabinet. To a question, he said that three circulars have been issued by the CM Office giving clear-cut instructions that if a brother, friend or any relative visits some department for the solution of any purpose, then they should not be entertained.

I have given definite instructions in this regard, he added. To a question about the police reforms, he said that a committee has been constituted under the chair of Law Minister Raja Basharat. Two meetings have already been held and this committee is working with regard to introducing police reforms. We have to rectify and improve the healthcare system and for that purpose, it is imperative to monitor the on-ground situation, the Chief Minister further said.